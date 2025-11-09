Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 9,500 Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. $EVLV

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVLV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,402,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,336,000 after acquiring an additional 477,124 shares during the period. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Key Colony Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 3,105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,375,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,061,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVLV. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Evolv Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

NASDAQ EVLV opened at $7.23 on Friday. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.16). Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 73.04%.The firm had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. Evolv Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,275,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,455,820. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Ellenbogen sold 80,745 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $666,953.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,083,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,213,517.86. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,911,445 shares of company stock valued at $15,560,635 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

