Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,650 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 66.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 350.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 40,369 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 18.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 73.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $296.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $1,246,788.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 283,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,131,189.30. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $1,246,788.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 283,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,131,189.30. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,497 shares of company stock worth $742,375 and have sold 551,608 shares worth $90,643,075. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $157.83 on Friday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a one year low of $144.32 and a one year high of $326.00. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $163.23 and a 200 day moving average of $186.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.29, a PEG ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

