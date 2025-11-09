King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $320.30 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,215,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,374 shares during the quarter. Trimble accounts for approximately 1.4% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 1.77% of Trimble worth $320,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 592.0% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Trimble in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $50,187.69. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,999.69. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $567,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,988,471.35. The trade was a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,255 shares of company stock valued at $10,809,718. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average is $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.02, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Trimble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

