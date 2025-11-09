LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 154,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 115,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH opened at $79.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.87 and a 200 day moving average of $79.37. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $80.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2974 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

