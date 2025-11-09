Searle & CO. Lowers Position in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Searle & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,962,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,779 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 133,614.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,310,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,394,000 after buying an additional 2,308,864 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,169,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,418,000 after buying an additional 598,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,711,000 after buying an additional 449,234 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.08.

Shares of FE opened at $45.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. FirstEnergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.00.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.560 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

