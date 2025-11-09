American Coastal Insurance (NASDAQ:ACIC) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Coastal Insurance (NASDAQ:ACIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Coastal Insurance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of American Coastal Insurance stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $591.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of -0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59. American Coastal Insurance has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $15.08.

American Coastal Insurance (NASDAQ:ACIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. American Coastal Insurance had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 30.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in American Coastal Insurance by 4,508.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of American Coastal Insurance by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of American Coastal Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Coastal Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of American Coastal Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

American Coastal Insurance Corporation operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

