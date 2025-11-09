Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $500.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $775.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.68% from the company’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for HubSpot’s FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HubSpot from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.50.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS stock opened at $397.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,972.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $375.01 and a 1 year high of $881.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $527.88.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. HubSpot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.30, for a total value of $115,925.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 513,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,292,777.80. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 38,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,000. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 51,098 shares of company stock valued at $24,757,257 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in HubSpot by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,805,070,000 after acquiring an additional 714,980 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 548.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,341,000 after buying an additional 672,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,736,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,683,659,000 after acquiring an additional 345,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in HubSpot by 37.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,115,000 after purchasing an additional 251,853 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

