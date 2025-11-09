Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Raises Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.1% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $36,377,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.7% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 49,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,940,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.2%
MDY stock opened at $592.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $596.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $575.11. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $624.13.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
