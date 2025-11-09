Midwest Trust Co Purchases Shares of 339,264 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 339,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $78.06 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $78.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average of $77.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

