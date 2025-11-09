Midwest Trust Co Buys Shares of 965,534 Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 965,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,645,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Williams Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $65.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.09%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

