Martin Investment Management LLC Sells 28,035 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Martin Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,035 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for about 7.5% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $29,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $45,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $229.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $211.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.48.

CHKP stock opened at $200.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.07 and a 200-day moving average of $207.24. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $170.99 and a 12-month high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.60 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 37.62%.Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

