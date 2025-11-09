Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.
Oragenics Stock Performance
Shares of OGEN stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. Oragenics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $18.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Trading of Oragenics
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oragenics stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) by 7,374.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.89% of Oragenics worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
