LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Acquires 3,823 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF $PSP

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 37,682 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of PSP stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.63. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $72.97. The stock has a market cap of $321.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.33.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.