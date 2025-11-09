AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Shares Sold by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC cut its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for 1.3% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.6% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.3% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1,642.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,166,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone stock opened at $3,715.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,052.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,885.07. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,036.40 and a twelve month high of $4,388.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $51.58 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZO. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,250.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $4,000.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $4,255.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,544.68.

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total transaction of $11,942,502.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,570.80. The trade was a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total value of $10,184,889.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,148.40. This trade represents a 97.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $23,259,891 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

