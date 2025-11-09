Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089,385 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,607 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.28% of DexCom worth $95,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 291,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,442,000 after buying an additional 18,667 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 313.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,199,000 after acquiring an additional 983,018 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.2% in the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 50.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 350,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,564,000 after purchasing an additional 93,526 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $117,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,840. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $53,933.62. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,853.62. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 5,383 shares of company stock worth $434,274 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DexCom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price target on DexCom in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Stock Down 5.2%

DXCM stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average of $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $93.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.