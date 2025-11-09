Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 23,341 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of Northrop Grumman worth $142,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coign Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $569.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $592.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.08. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $426.24 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOC

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.