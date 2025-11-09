Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,803 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 299.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,429,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,130,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Insulet by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 27,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PODD. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $399.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Insulet from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.76.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,925.44. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD opened at $319.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.06 and a 200-day moving average of $309.86. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 97.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. Insulet Corporation has a one year low of $230.05 and a one year high of $353.50.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.