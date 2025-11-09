Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 10,931 Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 24.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 903,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,058,000 after buying an additional 179,710 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 569,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after acquiring an additional 75,413 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 528,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,272,000 after purchasing an additional 62,316 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 503,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,110,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 459,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Chairman Peter Starrett sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 9,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,810. This trade represents a 40.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOOT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $241.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Shares of BOOT opened at $186.75 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.17 and a 1-year high of $205.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.98.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $505.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.70 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 10.05%.Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Boot Barn has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.590 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

