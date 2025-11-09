Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Progressive by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 4.0% in the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $217.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.53 and a 200 day moving average of $252.05. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $199.90 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Activity at Progressive

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progressive news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total transaction of $2,017,201.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,767,027.20. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total value of $7,543,953.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,194,933.16. This represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,430,089 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Progressive from $350.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Progressive from $266.00 to $246.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $301.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $312.00 to $301.38 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.