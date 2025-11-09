Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 600 CME Group Inc. $CME

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 7,676.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,205,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,685 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 370.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,653,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,068,000 after buying an additional 2,089,935 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CME Group by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,182,000 after buying an additional 808,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in CME Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,730,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,003,000 after buying an additional 765,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.06.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $102,704.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 7,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,962. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 262 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 258,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,540,742.21. This represents a 0.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,043 shares of company stock worth $3,791,486. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $276.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.56 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The company has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.34.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

