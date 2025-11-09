Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group by 30.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,475,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Graff sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.10, for a total value of $2,467,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,724.40. The trade was a 47.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $952,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,880. This represents a 7.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,802 shares of company stock worth $29,917,993. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,284.99 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,183.60 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,296.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,404.99. The firm has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $90.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,385.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,420.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,750.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,564.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.