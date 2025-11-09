Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD is Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,113,730 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 56,760 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 10.1% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Toronto Dominion Bank worth $155,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 122.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TD. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Desjardins raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at $80.90 on Friday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $82.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

