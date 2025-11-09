Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 108.0% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 51.3% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 493.8% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $4,253,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,867.04. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,040 shares of company stock valued at $294,365,034 in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $134.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.77. The company has a market cap of $169.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

