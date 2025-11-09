Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $115.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $110.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.31.

Shares of PLNT opened at $106.04 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $87.72 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $330.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.95 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 126.58% and a net margin of 15.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.030 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $12,841,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 6.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 61.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 22,303 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 194,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,165,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

