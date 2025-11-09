Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Shares Acquired by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.4% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,750.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,118.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,631.34, for a total transaction of $8,062,082.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,485,307.38. This represents a 10.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $28,094,085 over the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,739.98 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $1,300.00 and a 12-month high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,607.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,668.68.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The firm had revenue of $515.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.