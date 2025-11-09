Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Acquired by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in Lam Research by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,942,091.42. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 62,498 shares of company stock worth $8,875,663 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $159.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $166.92. The company has a market cap of $200.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Lam Research from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $200.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.