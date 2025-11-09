Monaco Asset Management SAM Purchases New Shares in Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ORIC

Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPM Bioimpact LLC bought a new position in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,809,000. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,080,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after acquiring an additional 802,632 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 1,331.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 509,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 473,600 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oric Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oric Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $159,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 48,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,562.84. This trade represents a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 656,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,325.20. The trade was a 16.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 261,000 shares of company stock worth $3,024,703 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORIC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Oric Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Oric Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ORIC stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Oric Pharmaceuticals Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

