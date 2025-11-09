Monaco Asset Management SAM Reduces Stock Position in Schrodinger, Inc. $SDGR

Monaco Asset Management SAM cut its stake in shares of Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Schrodinger were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 29.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Schrodinger by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schrodinger by 347.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Schrodinger by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schrodinger alerts:

Schrodinger Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.77. Schrodinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19.

Insider Transactions at Schrodinger

Schrodinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.27. Schrodinger had a negative net margin of 68.49% and a negative return on equity of 48.24%. The firm had revenue of $54.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Schrodinger has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrodinger, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrodinger news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $29,392.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,774.18. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SDGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Schrodinger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Schrodinger from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Schrodinger

Schrodinger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrodinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrodinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.