Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,731 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Apollo Global Management worth $115,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 6,900.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5,200.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO opened at $132.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a one year low of $102.58 and a one year high of $189.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.95 and a 200 day moving average of $136.31.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%.Apollo Global Management’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 332,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,234,418.89. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,619,780. The trade was a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

