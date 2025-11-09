SFE Investment Counsel Makes New Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,277.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $58.88 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $42.98 and a 1-year high of $71.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.62.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

