SFE Investment Counsel Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $674.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $668.29 and its 200 day moving average is $630.81. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $693.07. The company has a market capitalization of $707.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

