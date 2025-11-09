Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Sysco were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 106.4% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Sysco by 9.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after buying an additional 15,906 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Sysco by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Sysco by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 90,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $77,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,581. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,245. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Sysco Stock Up 3.2%

Sysco stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 112.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

