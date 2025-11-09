Aviva PLC Sells 7,968 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $83,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,979,000 after acquiring an additional 68,294 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Lynwood Price Capital Management LP boosted its position in McKesson by 18.3% during the second quarter. Lynwood Price Capital Management LP now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 151.8% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 71,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,159,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.9%

MCK opened at $850.77 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $558.13 and a twelve month high of $867.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $757.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $724.25.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $103.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $873.00 to $927.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $920.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,987.56. This represents a 74.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

