SFE Investment Counsel Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Corning by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,284,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,785,000 after purchasing an additional 172,821 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 10.2% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 528,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of GLW opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.57. The company has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $92.57.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price target on Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corning from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.82.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $9,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,977.42. This represents a 69.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 23,142 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $2,060,795.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,053.75. This trade represents a 56.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,856 shares of company stock valued at $15,456,476. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

