SFE Investment Counsel Has $824,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,224 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 191,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,394,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.47. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $97.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

