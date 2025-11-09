SFE Investment Counsel Sells 1,146 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $595.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.38.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $517.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $530.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.16. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $572.23.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,837.09. This represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.