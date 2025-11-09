SFE Investment Counsel Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,165 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,029,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,523,000 after acquiring an additional 530,525 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,895,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,306,000 after purchasing an additional 42,346 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,332,000 after purchasing an additional 330,687 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,415,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,457,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,287,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,812,000 after buying an additional 253,326 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCR stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

