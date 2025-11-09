Nuance Investments LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Nuance Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 84.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,963 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $571,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $138.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $141.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

