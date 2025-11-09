Monaco Asset Management SAM Buys 190,000 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF

Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for 0.6% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 408,600.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLF opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.07. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The mining company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $15.00 price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

