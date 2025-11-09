Financial Survey: Nixxy (NIXX) versus Its Competitors

Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX – Get Free Report) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Staffing” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Nixxy to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Nixxy has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nixxy’s competitors have a beta of 0.84, meaning that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Nixxy alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nixxy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nixxy $15.12 million -$22.59 million -0.90 Nixxy Competitors $4.42 billion $25.85 million 1.19

Profitability

Nixxy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nixxy. Nixxy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Nixxy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nixxy -195.31% -377.17% -189.40% Nixxy Competitors -13.67% -14.49% -9.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.1% of Nixxy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Nixxy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nixxy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nixxy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nixxy Competitors 147 634 763 51 2.45

As a group, “Staffing” companies have a potential upside of 34.56%. Given Nixxy’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nixxy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Nixxy competitors beat Nixxy on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nixxy

(Get Free Report)

Nixxy Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform which aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent. Nixxy Inc., formerly known as Recruiter.com Group Inc., is based in Bristol, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Nixxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nixxy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.