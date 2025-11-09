Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4,806.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,155 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $14,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $649,512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Carrier Global by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,126,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,444,000 after buying an additional 4,668,929 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,318,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,873 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,497,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,512,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,110,000 after acquiring an additional 857,694 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.30. Carrier Global Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.91.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.05%.Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.13%.

Carrier Global declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

