Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oklo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,381,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,770,000 after purchasing an additional 37,718 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in Oklo by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 964,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 56,437 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Oklo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 807,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oklo by 4,974.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 570,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,674,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oklo Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of OKLO stock opened at $112.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.65 and its 200 day moving average is $78.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.71 and a beta of 0.70. Oklo Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $193.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKLO. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Oklo from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Oklo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

In other Oklo news, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total value of $6,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,064,000. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $33,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,780,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,913,801.48. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 491,387 shares of company stock valued at $52,698,580. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

