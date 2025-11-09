Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd Buys 7,309 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the quarter. CRH makes up approximately 4.1% of Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in CRH were worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 172,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 3.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 71,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 11.8% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $113.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.73. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $121.99.

CRH Announces Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.43.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

