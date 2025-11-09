Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,654,222,000 after buying an additional 2,157,199 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,677,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,064 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,214,285,000 after acquiring an additional 450,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,083,815,000 after acquiring an additional 466,048 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Weiss Ratings raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $233.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $371,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,416,785.98. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

