Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $1.01 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,204 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $1,330,717,000. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,699,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,489,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,292 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,230,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,129 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $829,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,329 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $140.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $144.59 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $146.46. The stock has a market cap of $160.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.57 and a 200-day moving average of $132.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.72%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

