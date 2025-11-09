Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 8,566.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $130.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.90. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.74 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 21.93%.The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

