Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 16,441 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,441 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $253.41 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.11 and a 200-day moving average of $242.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

