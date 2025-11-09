Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 101.0% during the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.7%

LOW stock opened at $232.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.99. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays set a $267.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.