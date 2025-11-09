PFG Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 417,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,466 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $11,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,880,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,655,000 after buying an additional 3,190,578 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 196.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,693,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,899 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 48,006,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,230 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,007,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,244,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL opened at $27.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $28.14.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

