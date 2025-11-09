PFG Advisors Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 175.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $388.88 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $285.13 and a 1 year high of $404.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $392.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

